Man sentenced 25 years in prison for 2019 Oceanfront double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced Wednesday for an Oceanfront fatal shooting in 2019 that left one man dead and another woman seriously injured.

23-year-old Carson Carnell Davis Jr. was sentenced on charges of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and two (2) counts of Use of a Firearm.

A jury found him guilty of these charges on March 16. A judge sentenced Davis to 88 years in prison with 63 years suspended, leaving 25 years to serve.

According to the evidence, the Commonwealth says that on May 2, 2019, two groups of people met up to exchange clothes at the Roadway Inn in the City of Virginia Beach.

The first group included Carson Carnell Davis Jr., Zaymi Lewis, and a female driver. The second group consisted of two men and two women, including the man who died, Terrence Houston, and the woman injured.

When Lewis and the other woman picked up Davis, officials say he brought a gun with him. The two groups arrived at the hotel, exchanged clothes, and a verbal altercation occurred between the women.

According to court documents, Lewis then got out of the car and a fist fight ensued between Lewis and a woman from the other group. Houston and the other man in that vehicle got out of the car to break up the fight.

Evidence proves that Davis then exited his car with a gun in his hand. As Houston stepped toward Davis, Davis shot him in the stomach. One of the women in Houston’s group approached Davis, who was now back in his vehicle, and asked why Davis shot Houston.

Documents say Davis then shot that woman once in the neck. They say he then screamed for Lewis and the female driver to get back in the vehicle, stating, “Just run them over.”

Davis’ vehicle then fled the parking lot, and he was dropped off at his apartment. As the woman driver attempted to drop Lewis off at her residence, the police were there and took them into custody.

According to court documents, the driver did not know Lewis had possession of the gun used in the shootings.

Houston died at the scene, and the female victim was rushed to the hospital. She survived, though officials say she has a permanent impairment; she has limited mobility of her left arm and has permanent nerve damage.

The next morning, documents say Davis went to his employer and asked for advancement on his paycheck. He told his boss that he shot two people and needed to get to California.

The police were at his apartment when he arrived back home. Police say on his television screen inside his apartment was the search engine to Virginia Beach’s warrants webpage where Davis was looking to see if he had any active warrants. A spare magazine to the gun used to shoot the victims was found in his dresser.

Lewis pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of Accessory after the Fact and Concealed Weapon and was sentenced to a year on each charge, with 300 days on each charge suspended, leaving a total of 130 days to serve

