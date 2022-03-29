Man sentenced 30 years in prison for parents' murder in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced for the fatal shooting of his parents Monday.

47-year-old Christopher Shawn Brady was sentenced for two counts each of Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm. He was sentenced to the maximum of 88 years in prison with 58 years suspended, leaving 30 years to serve.

Brady pled guilty on October 4, 2021.

If this matter had gone to trial, officials say evidence would have proven that on July 12, 2019, Christopher Shawn Brady killed his parents, Roy and Sheila Brady, at their home on Kellam Road in Virginia Beach.

According to court officials, Brady and his teen daughter had lived with his parents for years. His daughter was home at the time of the shootings and heard loud voices then gunshots. She attempted to go downstairs but Brady told her to go back upstairs. He then came upstairs carrying a gun and told her they needed to leave. As the daughter left the house, officials say she saw her grandmother lying in blood on the floor.

Court officials say Brady drove his daughter to the Richmond area and they stayed in a motel for several days.

Once they returned to Virginia Beach officials say he turned himself in. He told detectives that he shot his parents but didn’t know why he had done it.

Police went to the home on July 16, 2019 and found Brady’s father shot in his head, still seated in his recliner. Brady’s mother was found shot multiple times in the head, torso, and arm, and she lay in a pool of dried blood on the floor.

According to officials, during a police interview, Brady’s daughter said they had briefly returned to the home on the night of the murders. She said she stayed in the car while Brady went in to pick up shell casings and make it appear to have been a robbery.

According to the daughter's reports, Brady disassembled the gun he used to kill his parents and threw the barrel into the water as they crossed the HRBT. The remaining parts of the gun were found in his truck, and police determined that the shell casings found at the scene were fired from that gun.

Brady has prior convictions for Grand Larceny, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, Disturbing the Peace, and Petit Larceny.