Man sentenced for possessing firearm, marijuana during traffic stop that killed Newport News Police officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News man Vernon E. Green will serve 10 years in prison for possessing a firearm and a controlled substance during a 2020 traffic stop that left Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne dead.

Green was charged with being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and felony possession of a controlled substance. This sentence will run consecutively with any sentence that may be imposed in the future for Green's separate pending charges, including felony homicide.

According to court documents, on January 23, 2020, 38-year-old Green was approached by police at the Monitor Merrimac Overlook after reports of a vehicle with two occupants who appeared to be smoking marijuana. Green attempted to drive away, allegedly striking and dragging Thyne in the process.

Marijuana was later found in the vehicle, along with a soft cooler bag containing a firearm with Green’s fingerprint on the magazine.

Green also faces charges of bank robbery in North Carolina.