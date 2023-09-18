Man sentenced in 2020 Hampton shooting that killed one, injured other

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting that killed a woman and hospitalized a man in 2020.

Hampton police responded to a call about a shooting on the 2200 block of W. Mercury Boulevard on Dec 18, 2020, according to police. Two people were found shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

33-year-old Cierra Antoinette Kelley was pronounced dead at the hospital and a 41-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Brian Latrell Fayne in connection to the incident charged him with with one count of second-degree murder, one count of maiming, one count of shooting into occupied vehicle, one count of shooting in public, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.