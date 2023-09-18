Watch Now
News

Actions

Man sentenced in 2020 Hampton shooting that killed one, injured other

Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 7:19 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 19:19:20-04

HAMPTON, Va. — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the shooting that killed a woman and hospitalized a man in 2020.

Hampton police responded to a call about a shooting on the 2200 block of W. Mercury Boulevard on Dec 18, 2020, according to police. Two people were found shot and taken to the hospital for treatment.

33-year-old Cierra Antoinette Kelley was pronounced dead at the hospital and a 41-year-old was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

News

Man arrested in connection to Hampton double shooting that killed woman, injured man

Web Staff
6:04 AM, Dec 19, 2020

Police arrested Brian Latrell Fayne in connection to the incident charged him with with one count of second-degree murder, one count of maiming, one count of shooting into occupied vehicle, one count of shooting in public, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV