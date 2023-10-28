Man sentenced in connection to 2021 shooting death outside a Norfolk Tinee Giant

NORFOLK, Va. — A man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison in relation to a 2021 homicide.

On July 12, 2021, 30-year-old Breon Redus Davis and 27-year-old Dante George Southerland were seen on surveillance video from a nearby building arguing in a Tinee Giant store parking lot on East Princess Anne Road, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's office says that video shows Davis repetedly punching, chasing and shooting at Southerland.

Southerland also shot toward Davis before he fell to the ground, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Davis continued to shoot at Southerland after he went down.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that forensics experts concluded that Davis fired 18 total shots and that Southerland fired four times after Davis began shooting.

Southerland was hit nine times and died after being transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Davis was unharmed and fled to Georgia.

Later, the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says that Davis turned himself in and claimed that he shot Southerland only after Southerland first pulled a gun on Davis.

Davis said that the argument between the two men was an continuation of road rage from earlier in the day, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

On May 4, a Norfolk jury found Davis guilty of voluntary manslaughter, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. On July 13, Davis pleaded guilty to being a convicted violent felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge sentenced Davis to 15 years in prison after his jury conviction of the voluntary manslaughter and nine years for violating his probation as a result of his conviction, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. Davis will also have six months of post-release supervision.