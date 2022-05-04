Man sentenced on involuntary manslaughter, shooting charges after woman fatally shot inside Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Virginia Beach man will serve five years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting that police say was the result of the man mishandling a firearm.

Shawn Michael Sheppard, 34, was sentenced to 18 years in state prison with 13 years suspended in connection with the death of 40-year-old Kristina Hager.

Hager was found dead in a home in the 1300 block of Crane Crescent in June 2021. Sheppard, a resident of the home, was detained for questioning; he allegedly told police he was mishandling a firearm when it discharged, fatally wounding Hager.

Sheppard pleaded guilty to three felonies: involuntary manslaughter, shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, and discharging a firearm within or at an occupied building.

Under Virginia law, the time he spent in jail awaiting trial will be credited toward his five-year active sentence.