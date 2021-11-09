Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after cutting power to woman's home, shooting her

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison after a woman's power to her home was cut and she was shot in 2018.

30-year-old Bradley Jay Brown was sentenced Tuesday on charges of Aggravated Malicious Wounding, Burglary at Nighttime with a Deadly Weapon, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Weapon/Ammunition/Explosive by a Convicted Felon, Larceny of a Firearm, Discharging a Firearm in an Occupied Dwelling- Maliciously, and Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon (Non-Violent) within 10 Years.

Brown was sentenced to 39 years in prison with 24 years suspended, leaving 15 years to serve.

According to officials, the Commonwealth's evidence proved that on August 2, 2018, a woman came home to a dark townhouse due to her power being cut on the outside. As she walked further into her home, she saw Brown's shadow. He began to shoot at her.

The woman ran into the bathroom and locked the door as officials say Brown continued to fire. She banged on the wall and screamed for help, trying to get her neighbor's attention. A neighbor eventually called 911.

By the time police arrived, Brown had left the scene. The woman was shot in her arm which resulted in significant impairment through nerve damage, and she is still unable to fully utilize her arm and hand as she could prior to the shooting.

The woman identified Brown as a potential suspect. He was, at the time, married to her daughter and there had been prior disagreements. Brown was stopped by police in the vicinity of the woman's home and was asked why he was there.

Brown’s roommate called the police to tell them that he discovered a handgun beneath his TV stand that was not previously there.

Forensics determined that the casings from the scene were fired from that gun. Brown’s hands were also tested for gunshot primer residue, and the lab determined that the primer residue was present on his hands.

While in the Virginia Beach jail, officials say Brown admitted in a recorded phone call that he took the weapon and brought it to the crime scene, but claimed he was merely investigating.