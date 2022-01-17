Two local men with lengthy prison sentences celebrate re-entering society at Hampton church after pardon

HAMPTON, Va.— Hampton NAACP and Coalition of Concerned Clergy 757 kicked off their MLK 2 weeks of giving for two peninsula men that were over sentenced and given a conditional pardon.

According to court records, Darnell Nolen who was 17 years-old and Lawrence Stephens who was 18-years-old robbed two men at gunpoint inside a York county home in 2001. The teenagers ransacked the home for drugs and money at the direction of Paul Michael Melendres, a white man and co-worker of Stephens.

At 18-years-old Stephens was sentenced to 1800 years in prison, and at 17-years-old Nolen was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Melendres was sentenced to 10 years for orchestrating the crime.

A conditional pardon was granted by former Governor Ralph Northam and now 20 years later both men celebrate a new chapter in their life. Gaylene Kanoyton, President of Hampton Branch NAACP said " After 20 years in prison, both men entered prison as teenagers and walked as men with just a box of personal items. They are in need of everything. Employment, Housing, Cars, Clothing, Food and more."

City leaders said they realize there re-entry in society wont be easy.

"It takes a villlage to help them both men. Lawrence and Darnell stand ready to help the youth not to make the same choices that got them into prison." said Rev. Dr. Tremayne Johnson, President of Coalition of Concerned Clergy 757.

A celebration service is being held Monday at New Hope Baptist Church for Nolen and Stephens. NAACP leaders tell News3 Monday will be the first time both men will be together in public.