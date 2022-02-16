Man sentenced to 24 years in connection with 2019 triple shooting outside Virginia Beach nightclub

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A 33-year-old Norfolk man will serve 24 years behind bars after he was sentenced on charges relating to a 2019 triple shooting outside a Virginia Beach nightclub.

According to a release from the office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for the City of Virginia Beach, Corey Antoine Anderson was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, malicious wounding, unlawful wounding and two counts of using a firearm. He originally pleaded guilty on June 9, 2021.

Court documents say that just before 2 a.m. on November 3, 2019, Anderson parked his vehicle in front of the entrance to the Vibes Restaurant and Lounge and blasted loud music. Due to a previous noise complaint where police responded to the restaurant, employees and patrons asked Anderson to turn down his music.

An argument ensued and became a physical fight, which security broke up. As people began to walk away, Anderson retrieved a rifle from his vehicle and fired five shots into a crowd of people in the parking lot.

A Virginia Beach Police Department sergeant parked near the restaurant heard the gunshots and responded to the scene, where she found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Additional police units found a female victim with gunshot wounds to her back and a male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and survived their injuries.

Anderson was apprehended at his home several hours later. In an interview with police, he denied shooting anyone.