Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal stabbing at Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. - A Norfolk man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of a man at a convenience store in 2019.

64-year-old Edgar E. Oliver was sentenced to 40 years with 10 years suspended on probation for second-degree murder.

The Norfolk Police Department responded to a stabbing that left a man dead at the Shop N' Go convenience store on Church Street on October 17, 2019.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as 64-year-old Arthur D. Sanders, Jr., suffering from a stab wound.

Sanders later died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

A witness nearby said she saw a fight in the parking lot next door and a victim was stabbed in what looked to be the neck area. She said he then ran to the Shop N' Go while yelling.

Oliver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.