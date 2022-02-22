Man sentenced to maximum sentence of 10 years for Fort Story crash that killed Navy police officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of a Sailor that was killed in a crash at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

The Commonwealth's Attorney for Virginia Beach announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Nathaniel Lee Campbell was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter. Campbell was sentenced to the maximum punishment of ten years in prison.

In 2019, Nathaniel Lee Campbell entered the outbound lane at Gate 8 driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a security vehicle, resulting in the death of Oscar J. Temores. Temores was a Master-at-Arms and was providing security on the base at the time.

Before announcing the sentencing, Judge Duffan remarked that in this case, “The justice system is inadequate to fix what’s broken.”

Campbell pled guilty on December 14, 2021.

Officials say if this case went to trial, the state's evidence would prove that Campbell drove his truck through the gate at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story speeding at 70 m.p.h. The speed limit on the road approaching the gate is 25 m.p.h., and the speed limit through the gate is 15 m.p.h. Navy Police Officer Oscar Temores and another Navy Police Officer responded to intercept Campbell.

Court officials say evidence proves that the officers began driving in separate police vehicles with lights and sirens activated. Officer Temores drove behind his partner’s police vehicle. As Campbell drove toward the officers, the first officer turned his vehicle towards the right-hand shoulder. Officer Temores’ police vehicle and Campbell’s truck collided head-on.

At the time of the crash, Officer Temores’ speed was 27 m.p.h. and Campbell’s speed was 79 m.p.h. Both drivers were taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital where Officer Temores was pronounced deceased.

Campbell told police that he did not remember the crash, and the last thing he remembered was driving too fast. Police say he said that he was going to a strip club, that he was flying down the road, and that he felt out of control. He said he was in the Virginia Beach area due to “God’s will.”

According to officials, he had no impairing drugs or alcohol in his system.

Campbell has a criminal record with convictions that include strangulation, assault, and a violation of probation.

