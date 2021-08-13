Man seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a serious crash involving three vehicles in the 400 block of Atkinson Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Newport News Police Department responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m.

Police say medics took the driver of one of the vehicles to a local hospital. His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Three other people who were involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no further information.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.