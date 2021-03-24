Man seriously injured after driving off I-64 striking tree in James City County

STATE POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A CRASH THAT LEFT ONE MAN SEVERELY INJURED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. — JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. - State Police are investigating a crash that left one man severely injured Wednesday afternoon.

According to police around 7:06 a.m., officials received several distress calls of a vehicle in the median on Interstate 64 eastbound at the 227 mile marker.

When police arrived, they discovered that the driver of a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, Courtney Dixon, ran off the roadway and into the wooded median, striking a tree.

Police say he was entrapped within the vehicle and had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dixon was taken to the Medical College of Virginia/Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond.

Police say the crash is still an on-going investigation at this time.