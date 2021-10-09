Man seriously injured after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a shooting in the city left a man severely injured Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in at 4:26 a.m.

Officers responded to the intersection of Floyd Thompson Drive and Research Drive, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot injuries.

There is currently no suspect information, and this is a developing story.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.