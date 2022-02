NORFOLK., Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved crash at 35th Street and Hampton Blvd. after a call at 1:30 p.m.

A man has been taken to SNGH with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is described as a red Jeep.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip here.