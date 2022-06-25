Man seriously injured after hit-and-run on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are looking for the person who hit a man with their vehicle and fled the scene Friday night.

The hit-and-run happened in the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be serious.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a hit/run involving a pedestrian in the 2400 block of Tidewater Dr. A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. If you have any information, submit a tip at https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 pic.twitter.com/4AyMTSHawr — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) June 25, 2022

