Man seriously injured after industrial crash at Suffolk construction site

SUFFOLK, Va. - A man was extricated from a piece of equipment after an industrial crash took place Tuesday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to an industrial accident in the 1900 block of Laycock Lane after being notified of the incident at 10:42 a.m.

According to Captain Steven Henkle, a man was operating a piece of equipment at the construction site and was pinned when a dump truck backed into the equipment he was operating.

The man had to be extricated by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel.

He was taken via Nightingale to an area hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.