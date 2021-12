NORFOLK, Va. - Officers are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning in Norfolk.

The incident happened at 5701 Chambers Street which police said is a Days Inn. The shooting was reported just after 1:15 a.m.

A man was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital with life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting that can help police submit a tip online by clicking here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.