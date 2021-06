PORTSMOUTH, Va. - One man was shot at a Starbucks location in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the Starbucks located at 361 Effingham Street at 11:16 a.m.

One man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Police say there is no confirmed suspect at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.