NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the 300 block of Boulder Drive Saturday night.

Police were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from injuries believed to be life-threatening.

This shooting is still under investigation.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1 -888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.