Man seriously injured after shooting on Granby Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured.

Police say on Tuesday, around 6:15 p.m., they responded to a residence in the 400 block of Granby Street for the report that someone was shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

