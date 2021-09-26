Man seriously injured after shot while driving on W Pembroke Ave. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left one man with serious injuries Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 900 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

When officers arrived they found an unoccupied vehicle that struck a utility pole. While officers were investigating, a man walked into a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed that the man was traveling in the vehicle on West Pembroke Avenue when he was shot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation. Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

West Pembroke Avenue from Lasalle Avenue to Patterson Avenue is closed at this time due to a utility wire across the roadway.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.