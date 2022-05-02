Man seriously injured following Newport News shooting on 36th Street

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting took place Monday afternoon.

Around 2:49 p.m., Newport News officers in the area of 36th Street heard gunshots. They canvassed the area and found a man outside in the 600 block of 36th Street that had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with an injury that police say is believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation and there is no suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

