Man seriously injured following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.
Police say a call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting in the 2000 block of Poplar Avenue.
According to police, a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information can submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
