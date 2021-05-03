Man seriously injured following Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Police say a call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting in the 2000 block of Poplar Avenue.

According to police, a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.