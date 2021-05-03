Watch
News

Actions

Man seriously injured following Norfolk shooting

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:38 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 21:38:45-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left one man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Police say a call came in around 8 p.m. for a shooting in the 2000 block of Poplar Avenue.

According to police, a man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information can submit a tip here or call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Rebound

Help local food banks during this time of extreme need