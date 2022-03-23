Man seriously injured following two car crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue are on the scene of a two-vehicle accident that left a man seriously injured Monday morning.

Emergency Communications was notified of the incident at 11:33 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The crash happened at East Constance Road and Proctor Street.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been transported to an area hospital with serious injuries after medical assessment and treatment by Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel at the scene.

The roadway at East Constance Road and Proctor Street will be closed for several hours and detours have been put in place.

The accident remains under investigation.