Man seriously injured, homes struck by gunfire in Hampton shooting on Milford Ave.

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was seriously injured following a shooting Sunday evening.

Around 5:02 p.m., officials received a call in reference to a shooting that just occurred in the 600 block of Milford Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Several homes in the area were also struck by gunfire, but police say no additional injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding this incident.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

