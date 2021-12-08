Watch
News

Actions

Man seriously injured in crash between vehicle, pedestrian in Portsmouth

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 Photojournalist Lydia Johnson
Generic: Police Lights
Posted at 10:27 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 22:27:32-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign