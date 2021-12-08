Man seriously injured in crash between vehicle, pedestrian in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was seriously injured in a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Rodman Avenue and Portsmouth Boulevard Tuesday.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

The PPD is investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian accident near the intersection of Rodman Ave and Portsmouth Blvd. The victim is an adult male with serious injuries. He has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. More to follow as information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/H620j3mxLw — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) December 8, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.