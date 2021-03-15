Menu

Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting on LaSalle Ave., police investigate

News 3 Photographer Justin Fleenor
Posted at 7:43 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 20:10:48-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that took place on LaSalle Ave Monday evening.

Police tweeted that they respond to a shooting that occurred in the 900 block of LaSalle Ave around 6:11 p.m.

According to officials, one man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

When News 3 arrived at the scene it appeared to have occurred at a Tinee Giant, based on the pictures provided. However, police have yet to say the exact location.

There are no further details at this time.

