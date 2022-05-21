Man seriously injured in Hampton shooting, police investigating

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday morning.

According to police, at around 9:10 a.m., officers received a call in reference to a shooting in the 1700 block of Piazza Place. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was walking on Albany Drive when he was struck by gunfire.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, call the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.