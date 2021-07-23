Man seriously injured in Newport News motorcycle crash, police investigating

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A crash in Newport News involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle left a motorcyclist seriously injured Friday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the call for the crash came in at 6:25 a.m., and officers responded to the area of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Forrest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations revealed the 30-year-old driver of the pickup truck was turning from J. Clyde Morris Boulevard onto Forrest Drive when he struck the motorcycle.

The investigation is still ongoing, and this is a developing story.