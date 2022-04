NORFOLK, Va. - Police are responded to a crash scene in the 2300 block of Ingleside Road Thursday morning.

Officers said the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.

A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no further information on if he was a driver of any of the vehicles was released yet.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area while they clear the scene.

