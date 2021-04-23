Watch
News

Actions

Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting; police investigating

items.[0].image.alt
Norfolk Police
Norfolk police union pres. estimates over 100 vacancies within department
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:57:42-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the 200 block of E. Berkley Avenue Friday afternoon.

The call came in around 2:15 p.m.

Police say the man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be life-threatening.

There is no further information.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online here.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Safely Back to School

State of Education