Man seriously injured in shooting on Garden Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive that left a man injured Monday night.

Officers responded to the call for a shooting in the area at 8:17 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found the 45-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

His injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

This shooting is still under investigation. Police say there is currently no suspect information.

If you know anything about this shooting that could help with the investigation, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

