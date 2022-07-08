NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a shooting in the 12000 block of Warwick Boulevard that left a man seriously injured Friday evening.

Officers responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. The shooting appears to have happened at a 7-Eleven near the campus of Christopher Newport University.

News 3

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police tell News 3 they're looking for a suspect in connection with this incident as part of their investigation. They did not provide any suspect details.

There is no further information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

