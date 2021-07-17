Man severely injured after falling asleep at wheel, crashing into tow truck at HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. - A man was severely injured after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a tow truck at the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

According to the Virginia State Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash inside the HRBT's safety work zone at 4:04 a.m. Saturday.

Police learned that the driver of a 2009 Mercedes, Wilson Christopher Lee, was traveling east on I-64 when he fell asleep and struck a stopped Dodge 5500 tow truck inside the work zone. The driver of the tow truck was outside of the vehicle picking up debris at the time.

Police say that the tow truck was pushed over 391 feet after impact.

Lee suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. He has been charged with reckless driving.

Alcohol was not a contributing factor in the crash, and Lee was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.