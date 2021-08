HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle that left a 22-year-old man severely injured late Thursday night.

Police said the call for the crash came in at 10:21 p.m., and officers responded to the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

The 22-year-old victim was hospitalized for life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

There is currently no further information.