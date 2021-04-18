Man severely injured in shooting at Hampton apartment complex, police searching for suspect

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division is searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday morning.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in at 10:48, and officers responded to the first block of Tide Mill Lane. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the man was shot by an unknown suspect towards the back of the apartment complex.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is currently no suspect information.

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.