Man shot and killed inside Chesapeake home, police investigating

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home on Pond Lane Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Pond Lane for a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim, who was declared dead on the scene.

Officers and detectives are currently in the area investigating.

No suspects or suspect descriptions have been released at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.