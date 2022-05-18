Man shot at restaurant in Chesapeake, police investigate

CHESAPEAKE, V.A. - The Chesapeake Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

Authorities received reports of a person being shot at a restaurant in the 100 block of Volvo Parkway at 11:26 p.m.

Upon arrival, Police located an adult man who had been shot. The man was treated on scene by responding units and transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There is no suspect information to report at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.