VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting at 22nd & Atlantic, unrelated to the Something in the Water fest.

One victim has been transported to a local hospital after being shot in the calf.

Police say this is an active investigation and there is a heavy police presence.

The 2100 to 2300 block is currently closed to vehicular traffic.

You are asked to avoid the area.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.