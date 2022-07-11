Man shot by stray bullet during shootout in Hampton, police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early morning on July 11, 2022.

Authorities received reports at approximately 1:44 a.m. in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Officers located a 19-year-old male victim who had been struck by gunfire who was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was struck by a stray bullet during an exchange of gunfire between unknown parties in the area of Briarfield Park.

Motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting incident are still under investigation.