NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday evening.

According to police, a shooting occurred in the 8000 block of Glade Road. The call came in for the shooting around 9:40 p.m.

Police say a man has been pronounced dead at the scene and another man sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

This is a developing story.