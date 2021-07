NORFOLK, Va. - A man was left with injuries after a shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.

On July 24, around 3:30 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the 2300 block of Reservoir Avenue for a gunshot disturbance.

When officials arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man knows the suspect and was shot during an argument. The investigation is ongoing.