Man shot during attempted Norfolk convenience store robbery

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a convenience store on July 30.

Around 9:50 p.m., Norfolk Police responded to the convenient store located at 1745 Wilson Road for the report of a gunshot victim.

Officers said they arrived and found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation determined the victim had been approached by a suspect who was attempting to rob the store, during the incident the victim was shot by the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.