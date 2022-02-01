Man shot during attempted robbery near ODU, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - A man was injured after being shot during an attempted robbery in the 100 block of 48th Street Sunday afternoon.

This happened near the campus of Old Dominion University.

Norfolk Police responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim around 3:55 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment for his injuries, which are said to be non-life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, police said the victim was shot during an attempted robbery involving two male suspects. Authorities did not provide any suspect description.

Police say the victim does not attend ODU as a student.

The investigation remains ongoing.

