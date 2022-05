NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Police responded to Sentara Leigh Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim on Saturday, May 21, 2022, around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers came in contact with a man who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was traveling in a vehicle near E. Virginia Beach Blvd and Poplar Hall Drive when he was shot.

The investigation is on-going.