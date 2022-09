PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Portsmouth.

Police say the incident occurred near the near the 1000 block of Fayette St.

The man sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

It is currently unclear when the shooting took place, but Portsmouth Police Department notified the public via tweet at 1:41 a.m. on September 1, 2022.

