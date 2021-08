PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A man was found with a gunshot wound in Portsmouth Friday, according to officials.

Police responded to the 2200 block of Fredrick Blvd. after receiving a call at 4:13 p.m.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries. He was also involved in a single vehicle accident that left no one else injured and caused no property damage.

Police have since shut down a portion of Fredrick Blvd. and Bagley St. to conduct an investigation.