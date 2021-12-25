Man shot in the head, building struck by gunfire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the head on Christmas Eve.

According to police, at about 7:25 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of 15 to 20 gunshots heard in the area of Roanoke Avenue. While officers were responding to that area, they received another call stating that a residence on Salem Drive was shot and a victim was shot in the head.

Officers said the victim was Corey Antonio Riddick, a 40-year-old man.

Riddick was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was then released from the hospital, according to police.

This is an active investigation. If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, take action and call the ECPD at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.