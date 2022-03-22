Man shot inside car transported to hospital, police investigate

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police is investigating an early morning shooting that took place March 22, 2022.

At approximately 1:48 a.m., authorities responded to the 500 block of Bellwood Road in reference to a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was sitting inside a car in a parking lot when he was shot.

The circumstances of the incident and suspect information remain under investigation.